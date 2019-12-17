Since other's have covered how badly you can lose on the stock market, I'm going to skip that part of your question and cover something I know quite a bit about, investing in yourself.

College

No, I'm not going to tell you that you have to get a degree, but taking college courses are a good way to learn. There are plenty of places that'll let you take individual courses without expecting you to get a formal degree. There are also plenty of places that do online courses. There are also plenty of trade schools that'll teach you very useful skills, even if you don't become a welder, mechanic, etc. for a full-time job.

This can take a lot of money, so keeping your money in an easy to access manner is handy when you have to pay tuition, buy a book, or buy other materials.

By the way, getting a degree isn't the worst thing you can do, but only you can decide if that's what you need to do to get where you want to be later in life.

Laboratory

There's a lot of different meaning for this, so I'm going to assume it's chemistry or biology related. There's a lot of expensive equipment that goes into a laboratory like this. Far more than you probably expect, and much of it is safety equipment. Much of that safety equipment is also required, if not by law then by insurance, even if it's your renters or house insurance. That is, if your current insurance will even cover a laboratory in your residence. Having a laboratory outside your residence is going to cost a lot of money monthly, including insurance, in case you blow yourself and the neighborhood up.

An alternative is finding a local makerspace, also known as a hackerspace. They might not have exactly what you want, but they might be able to help you get a small lab set up there, if they have the room and other's interested in the same thing. If nothing else, they may know where you can go instead of them to do what you want. They may even be able to help you find others that are interested and set up your own co-working lab, so you have other people helping with finances, equipment, repairs, and more. There might even be equipment at the makerspace they'll donate to help get you started. There's often an abundance of "stuff" people donate that isn't being used, due to lack of interest or lack of space.

College, again

Taking college level courses will help you avoid some of the novice mistakes you're likely to make in your own lab. They'll teach you more than just avoiding mixing chlorine and ammonia, or trying to use water to wash the oil off of sodium. These courses also tend to pack a bunch of related things into the course, so you find out how they are related, even if they don't appear to be at first.

You'll also meet likely a lot of like minded people. You might even find people interested in working at your lab and get that help with the finances, etc. I mentioned earlier. The thing about working with other people is that besides them being annoying at time, they also often have really good ideas. Sometimes those ideas are of things you'd never dream up yourself. You end up bouncing ideas off each other to build an amazing concept that you have fun working together with. I'm not saying this is guaranteed when you go to school, but people your own age are more likely to get this kind of vibe. Bringing in a seasoned/older/experienced person can also help, since they'll help you avoid common pitfalls, know shortcuts, maybe know where to source things, and lots of other "hidden gems" you might not know about yet.

Earning money

Whether this lab is a personal thing or a commercial idea, you need to make money to support it. Your current savings won't last forever and your current earnings eventually won't cover it all, either. It might be an interesting idea to look into commercializing at least part of what you do at your lab. I have a day job as a software developer, but in my "off hours" I run an Etsy shop where I make oak and acrylic decor, juggling equipment, game boards and accessories, and much more. I do a lot of this for fun, some I build for myself then reuse the designs for the store, and some I design for customers and reuse.

I'm not sure how you would work this into your idea, since I don't know what you really have planned for the lab, but it's something to think about. Whether it's doing water testing for treatment plans for your neighbors, making slime for the local kids, determining what rocks are brought to you by a nearby geologist, or whatever, there's a potential to earn money by doing what you do, even if you're learning while doing it. Heck, half the stuff I make I learned something in order to be able to make it. I'm quite often learning something at my day job, too.

Conclusion

As much as you think you know right now, I'm glad you're interested in learning more. Even as much as you do know now, there's a lot more you need to know in order to successfully run something that can easily become very complicated and dangerous, like a lab. An early investment of a couple thousand will quickly turn into a need for ever more money. Hobbies are expensive and it sounds like you have a very expensive one.

Consider more than just a "get rich quick" scheme that the stock market is. Instead, focus on what you want to do and do it to the best of your ability. It's also best if you find friends to help you along the way, and turning it into an actual career might not be a bad thing, either. Even if you don't become financially rich, enjoying what you do is very rewarding on it's own.