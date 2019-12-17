newbie here. I'd like to know what are the best ways to invest ~10k euros here in Europe. I don't have any debt and I am able to save 1k euros every month moving forward. I can't buy property yet, because I can't get a loan in my home country (not employed there) and can't get a loan in my current country because I ain't a citizen. I was looking at savings accounts but earnings are really low. 0.4% a year isn't that fun.

If you folks could point me in the right direction so that I could learn more, I would appreciate it a lot.