I know from friends and Reddit that UK banks readily compensate NON-pecuniary loss. What about Canada? I aware Fidler v. Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada [2006] 2 S.C.R. 3 but I saw nothing on reddit.com/r/personalfinancecanada. "Depository Institution" means banks and credit unions.

Why are English banks more willing to compensate for non-pecuniary loss? : UKPersonalFinance

They just have a regulator who can award up to 150k for nebulous concepts like fairness and good faith - where that doesn't exist in law - and it costs them £550 (after 25 complaints) any time a customer complaint gets escalated there, whatever the outcome: i.e. even a spurious complaint will cost them £550. Cheaper to pay off the customers with a lower amount - and incentivises them not to fuck up in the first place.

As someone else mentioned it’s a customer service thing. But I’d add that it’s also cost. If a customer takes a complaint to the financial ombudsman the company has to pay £550. This is paid regardless of who’s fault or the outcome of the case. The FOS will escalate to many of the same complaints to the FCA. This will trigger a review and if found to be acting wrongly the company will get fined even more or have their license revoked

Also, if it goes to the FOS it will cost them at least £500 in fees so any less than that and they’d consider it getting off cheaply.

I’ve worked in this industry for over a decade and please trust me, the case fee isn’t a consideration when calculating an award for trouble and upset. They’re more concerned about offering a fair sum in line with the ombudsman service so if it does go there, it doesn’t get overturned.

~Counter point. I also worked in the industry, and we were trigger happy to throw £50 people's way to stop complaints going to the ombudsman.

I think that’s where the change in outcome comes into play. If the complaint is overturned at the FOS that gets published in their business statistics. Most banks and financial institutions have a key performance indicator to keep the “change in outcome” low. So if £50 makes it go away, some would just pay it. But anything over that, they look at it properly. In OPs case, I think they’re trying to do the right thing and try and think in line with ombudsman guidelines

(TL;DR is the bank merged me and my dads bank accounts as we have the same name and address. the issue wasn’t resolved for a long time, we could see each and have access to each other’s accounts, credit cards etc) They offered 400 - I was hoping for closer to 1k due to the scale of this breach and the absolute nightmare it’s been to sort out...is this completely unrealistic? What would you go for?

Got £205 compensation from NatWest once for a cock up that prevented me from buying a season ticket on my card. Still moved to Santander, but yeah, nice to have.

I waiting 9 months for a reply to my complaint to which I had to chase it up and was offered a £68 refund as compensation.

Bank missed a DD credit card payment three weeks ahead of time Paid the day after, called up bank, they waived the interest, apologised and paid out a small compensation fee (£100)

