Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed yesterday.

I am looking at the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond(TLT) ETF which targets Barclays U.S. Treasury: 20+ Year Total Return Index, I would like to see the historical performance data on the index from the very beginning as possible.

I have searched from Bloomberg, Google, Yahoo Finance... However the only information I've found is the recent 5 years performance data at Bloomberg. Are there any other places that I could find the information?