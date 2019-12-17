The vast majority of people that day trade lose money. Of those that make money, most aren't going to beat an index fund. Of those that actually beat an index fund, very few do so without investing so much time that they'd be better off working elsewhere. If you have a $1 M portfolio and you can reliably beat an index fund by 1%, that's worth $10,000. If you're spending 20 hours a week, that's 1000 hours a year so you're valuing your time at $10/hour. You'd do better working those 20 hours a week at McDonalds or putting in extra time at your day job (particularly as a fresh graduate). If you've got a $100,000 portfolio, you'd be valuing your time at $1/hour.

There may be folks that actually have the skill to beat an index fund year over year. My wager, though, is that it is luck an survivorship bias more than skill-- if you have a 50% chance of beating the market in any particular year and you start with 1024 traders, you'll likely end up with 1 that beat the market every year for a decade merely by chance. If you got 1024 gamblers together and had them bet red or black on a roulette wheel, 1 would win 10 spins in a row. Whichever gambler happened to hit that amazing streak would happily and loudly tell you about his "betting strategy" and convince you to follow it. The 1 gambler that lost 10 times in a row would be a lot less vocal.

Most mutual funds fail to beat the market consistently (particularly after fees) and those are run by large finance companies that can employ small armies of analysts, traders, programmers, etc. They spend huge sums to get market data fractions of a second before you do, run it through the fastest hardware you can buy programmed by a small army of developers implementing algorithms developed by teams of PhDs in quantitative finance. If there was a way to learn to consistently outperform the market, you'd have to expect those companies to find and exploit it. If they can't, I'd wager that you can't either. Most people that tell you that you can learn to day trade are lucky, bad at accounting (i.e. they think they're doing well because their portfolio has grown even when it's lagging a simple index fund), or just trying to sell you some "How to Daytrade" courses (hint, if you could beat the market consistently, you're not going to be selling courses on how to do it to college students, you'd be making billions of dollars running a hedge fund or teaching hedge funds how to beat the market).

I'd recommend focusing on your college classwork for now. Put your money in an index fund, let it work for you, keep your focus on college. If you want to get involved in active investing, learn about how to do fundamental analysis and look to buy some value stocks that you can hold for years and decades, not hours and minutes. It's rare but there are handfuls of people that beat the market over time with that approach (think Warren Buffet for example). You probably won't beat the market investing in individual stocks but you're a lot less likely to lose everything. And learning fundamental analysis has benefits outside of investing when you're dealing with problems in the business world.