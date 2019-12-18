If I need to provide for two sets of dependents and may need to remove one set of dependents in future, does it make sense to get one Rs 2 crore term life insurance policy or two separate Rs 1 crore term insurance policies?
Additionally, had the following queries:
* After buying an term insurance policy, is it possible to change the beneficiaries at a later date?
* Would the beneficiaries of two 1 crore policies be able to apply for benefit in one go or would they have to process two claims? Consider that the policies in question are LIC Tech Term policies.