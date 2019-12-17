Closed. This question needs to be more . This question needs to be more focused . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it focuses on one problem only by editing this post. Closed yesterday.

I desire to learn if vehicle insurance policies (car/boat/airplane) offered around the globe usually also cover vehicle damage in other countries, in case one crossed a land/sea/air border with a car/boat/airplane, or rather only unusually and in a larger (additional) price will that be given.

I guess someone from the European Union or from the USA, where a free moving between "borders" of "states" (by narrow or broad meanings of these terms respectively), is permitted by a political union, could share with us at least what is usual with insurance companies in these unions.

Of course, this insurance has nothing necessarily to do with a possibly overlapping travel/relocation insurance policy.

Possibly to allure people to buy such policy although the unlikeliness of such event:

Do vehicle insurance policies usually cover border crossings?