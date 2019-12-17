-1

I desire to learn if vehicle insurance policies (car/boat/airplane) offered around the globe usually also cover vehicle damage in other countries, in case one crossed a land/sea/air border with a car/boat/airplane, or rather only unusually and in a larger (additional) price will that be given.

I guess someone from the European Union or from the USA, where a free moving between "borders" of "states" (by narrow or broad meanings of these terms respectively), is permitted by a political union, could share with us at least what is usual with insurance companies in these unions.
Of course, this insurance has nothing necessarily to do with a possibly overlapping travel/relocation insurance policy.

Possibly to allure people to buy such policy although the unlikeliness of such event:
Do vehicle insurance policies usually cover border crossings?

  • Last I looked, most US vehicle insurance isn't valid in Mexico, so US drivers need to get a special policy for trips there. Searching for "car insurance for mexico" returns about 175 million hits. But it is valid in Canada, as long as you're on tourist status. Can't speak to other countries, which is why this is not an answer. – jamesqf yesterday
  • No, even in EU to have an insurance in multiple countries you need to buy extra one called "green card". Main reason is - different countries, different communication laws. – SZCZERZO KŁY yesterday
  • Actually no. In the EU normal insurance covers travel but you need a green card which is basically the international version of your policy (in form). This is not "buying" - it is "getting your insurance issue you the proper document which they do upon request". SOME insurances do not cover eu travel, but this is not normal (i.e. it is either a special case, like insurances for demo cars for car houses) or a special cheaper tariff. – TomTom yesterday
That's going to depend entirely on your insurance policy. You're best served looking at your insurance policy or calling your insurance company to ask. Without knowing your specifics, this is impossible for us to answer meaningfully.

