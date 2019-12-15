The bounty expires in 7 days . Answers to this question are eligible for a +100 reputation bounty. draw more attention to this question. . Answers to this question are eligible for areputation bounty. Spehro Pefhany wants toto this question.

This question is similar to this one from 9 years ago, but I don't think it's a duplicate.

I want to receive payment for a car that I don't personally own (money to be subsequently sent to my friend in Africa, but that's not important here except as it might interest the CRA- so a paper trail is required).

What is the safest way to receive the payment in Canada, assuming the buyer will be some random local person on Kijiji etc? Amount will be between 10 and 20k CAD. I'm thinking a bank draft would be a good method, but even between branches of the same Canadian big 5 banks they can hold the payment for days for large-ish amounts in my experience. Unfortunately, it's well above the limits for Interac e-transfer.

The accepted answer for the other question mentioned going to open an account at the same bank (and branch) as the seller. Is that the best way to irrevocably receive an amount in that range in Canada?