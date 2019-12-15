0

This question is similar to this one from 9 years ago, but I don't think it's a duplicate.

I want to receive payment for a car that I don't personally own (money to be subsequently sent to my friend in Africa, but that's not important here except as it might interest the CRA- so a paper trail is required).

What is the safest way to receive the payment in Canada, assuming the buyer will be some random local person on Kijiji etc? Amount will be between 10 and 20k CAD. I'm thinking a bank draft would be a good method, but even between branches of the same Canadian big 5 banks they can hold the payment for days for large-ish amounts in my experience. Unfortunately, it's well above the limits for Interac e-transfer.

The accepted answer for the other question mentioned going to open an account at the same bank (and branch) as the seller. Is that the best way to irrevocably receive an amount in that range in Canada?

    So you don’t own the car but are nonetheless going to receive the sale proceeds which you will forward to your friend in Africa. Does your friend own the car? Is it in Africa? Why is your friend to get the proceeds of the sale? This whole deal sounds a lot like a scam that is being pulled on you and possibly on the alleged buyer of the car. – Dilip Sarwate Dec 15 at 18:27
  • @DilipSarwate Nah, it's not a scam, though you could be forgiven for thinking so. I have physical possession of the vehicle and know the guy very well IRL. – Spehro Pefhany Dec 15 at 18:31
    In Germany you can just walk into your bank with the buyer and the money in cash and deposit it directly to your account. That´s the usual "safe" way regarding forged bank notes etc. Can´t you do the same in Canada? – Daniel Dec 15 at 18:37
    Ok ... suddenly Canada sounds like a gangster movie to me ;) – Daniel Dec 15 at 18:47
    @Daniel It's not common but the police recommend doing relatively high risk things like cell phone purchases some place with security cameras. On the other side of the equation a guy just trying to sell his truck on Kijiji was murdered by a wealthy brat boy and his thuggy friend a few years ago. – Spehro Pefhany Dec 15 at 18:57

