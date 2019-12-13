The buyers and sellers are represented at the walk though. The person who represents each side has to have the power to address any issues. If there is a surprise that has to be addressed, then delays while getting permission will impact the closing. Not all buyers and not all sellers must be there, but both sides need to be represented. Frequently the real estate agents also participate.

Closing is a separate thing. Everybody that has to sign a form must be there, or be represented by somebody with power of attorney.