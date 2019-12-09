You can certainly try to estimate the fair value of the option now, using the historical observed volatility as an estimate of the expected delivered volatility, the underlying, the time left and interest rates. You can compare that valuation estimate to the current market price and then decide what to do now. You can keep repeating that process until expiry.

However, if you want to try to forecast what the market's expectation of volatility and underlying price will be (and therefore what the market will pay for your option in the future), that is much, much harder. Most professional investors I know think that technical indicators are basically garbage. Good luck!