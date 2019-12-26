2

If I short a spread and roll it over the next month at a profit, does the losing leg carry over to the new trade?

Example:

  • Short 1 January PUT $200 Strike +$100
  • Long 1 January PUT $150 Strike -$30

One month later, close the JAN spread and open FEB spread:

  • Long 1 January PUT $200 Strike -$20
  • Short 1 January PUT $150 Strike +$3

  • Profit: $53

  • Short 1 February PUT $200 Strike +$100

  • Long 1 February PUT $150 Strike -$30

Although, the first spread as a combo was profitable, the losing leg had a loss of -$27. Does that carry over to the new trade per wash sale rules or will it be absorbed by the $53 profit?

