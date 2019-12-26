If I short a spread and roll it over the next month at a profit, does the losing leg carry over to the new trade?
Example:
- Short 1 January PUT $200 Strike +$100
- Long 1 January PUT $150 Strike -$30
One month later, close the JAN spread and open FEB spread:
- Long 1 January PUT $200 Strike -$20
- Short 1 January PUT $150 Strike +$3
Profit: $53
Short 1 February PUT $200 Strike +$100
- Long 1 February PUT $150 Strike -$30
Although, the first spread as a combo was profitable, the losing leg had a loss of -$27. Does that carry over to the new trade per wash sale rules or will it be absorbed by the $53 profit?