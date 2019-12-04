The best way to understand insurance policies in general is to consider who gets paid, and under what circumstances.

Simply put, PMI policies pay your lender. The condition under which they pay is if you default, and the bank is not able to recover the balance of the loan.

If you buy a house for $100,000 with $10,000 down and a $90,000 loan, and then you walk away and the loan defaults, the bank will repossess your house. But if they can only sell it for $80,000, they've lost $10,000. Your PMI policy would compensate the lender for that $10,000 loss. However, if they can sell your house for $95,000, then the PMI policy doesn't come in to play. Of course, lenders don't know ahead of time if they can recover a certain amount at some arbitrary point in the future, so PMI policies exist to protect them if they can't.

Once you understand the mechanism in which PMI operates, the attitudes and behaviors around it become clear:

There's literally no benefit to the borrower. That's why you never see benefits listed in the web searches you're doing. The borrower gets nothing out of having PMI. (Except, as others mentioned, they may be able to get a loan with different terms than if they did not accept a PMI policy).

to the borrower. That's why you never see benefits listed in the web searches you're doing. The borrower gets nothing out of having PMI. (Except, as others mentioned, they may be able to get a loan with different terms than if they did not accept a PMI policy). There is a lot of potential benefit to the lender, for home loans where the borrower may end up upside down (owing more than is recoverable from the house). This is why PMI is common on loans with very small down payments.

As the loan is paid off, and the borrower has more recoverable equity above the balance on the loan, there is literally no point in having PMI, even from the lender's perspective. If the lender has an outstanding balance of $50k but repossessing the home and selling it can net $100,000, the policy won't even come in to play. So, there's arguably no benefit for anyone on a loan where the borrower is unlikely to be upside down.

Many banks don't push PMI for borrowers who don't legitimately need it (i.e. they don't try to sell it to someone with a 50% downpayment), because doing so would not likely add any benefit for them, and a cost-savvy borrower would likely either reject the PMI or just shop elsewhere, with a bank that doesn't try to push it.

PMI policies are underwritten and priced similarly to the mortgages themselves. Typically, a policy will be priced based on the risk (the likelihood that the borrower will default) and the potential claim size (i.e. the assessed value of the house and the loan to value ratio). When your lender pulls your credit score and other documentation to write your loan, that information is shared with the PMI vendor writing the policy. In effect, in loans where PMI is required, it is often the case that the PMI vendor's approval process can trump the lender's - for instance, many PMI vendors won't write policies for borrowers under a certain credit score (typically 620), which basically means banks won't give mortgages that require PMI to those borrowers, even if the bank's underwriters would allow the loan to be approved.