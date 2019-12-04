Market prices can be high or low compared to the past, but the only thing we know about the future is, that the price is most likely wrong meaning that it's not equal to the true value of the stock which is unknown.

That dot on the chart which indicates the price of a stock is a reflection of the trades that took place at that price. If the price shows $10 for a particular stock that means there was somebody who thought the actual value was lower (which is why he sold it) and somebody who thought the actual value was higher (which is why he bought it). For any "rule" that is supposed to indicate whether one should buy or sell, there has to be someone doing the exact opposite of what the rule says. So why are we using the price to estimate the value of a stock? While we can be sure that it's wrong, it's still the best thing we have!

Timing the market basically means that one has an even better estimate of the value of an asset, which, simple luck set aside can happen because of three possible reasons:

That person is either

smarter than everybody else. faster than everybody else. cheating.

Note that this only applies to actually "beating" the market without relying on luck, as you can (and on average will) make money simply going with the market - which is what you should try to do. The best approach to that is diversification. If you buy the whole market, then you will get the performance of the whole market without having to rely on luck for making the best picks. You can also spread your investments over time to reduce risks further.

One last thing: Since nobody can beat the market by timing or picking (again, without relying on luck), it doesn't make sense to pay someone for trying. Paying someone to do the diversification for you is not about performing better but about reducing transaction costs.