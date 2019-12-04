The common expression in retort would be "Time in the market beats timing the market."
Meaning: On average, the stock market rises [because on average, the global economy is expanding as outputs continue to increase] - a common rule of thumb for North American markets would be 7% / year, after factoring inflation. This general rise beats out the average person's ability to correctly predict exactly when a sharper rise or sharper fall will occur. Doing this correct 'timing', some would argue, comes down to pure luck, or at bare minimum takes a high degree of knowledge if it is possible at all.
Rather, it is better to simply invest early, and often, consistently putting aside money for retirement / other financial goals. The market will ebb and flow, and on average, in the 40+ years you will be working and saving, this will earn you a positive return.
As a quick example of this bearing true: we all know about the 'dot-com bubble burst' in 2000, when the market sharply corrected for significant overvaluations of un-proven tech companies. But the NASDAQ in Jan 1998 on the way 'up' to the top of the bubble was about 1,500, and it never fell that low again until the global financial crisis in 2007 [by April 2009 it was already back up to 2,400, a total gain over that period of 900, or about 100 / year, which equates to about 7% annually if we forget about compounding - and that includes 2 market corrections!]. So if you foresaw the dot-com bubble burst and left the market in '98, you would have lost overall gains even though you correctly predicted the burst!
To paraphrase The Big Short, being too early with a timing call is the same thing as being wrong.
Investing a large amount of cash into stocks right now probably isn't a good idea.Why? – quid Dec 3 at 19:46