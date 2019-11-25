Tax Planning for You and Your Family 2019 by KPMG. p 100.

If you wish to ensure that your trades on the stock market will always result in capital gains rather than business income, you may file an “Election on Disposition of Canadian Securities” (federal Form T123) with any year’s tax return. This will prevent the CRA or Revenu

p 101.

Québec from claiming that you are buying securities for the purpose of selling them and therefore earning business income rather than capital gains. Once you do so, all “Canadian securities” you ever own will be considered to be capital property for the rest of your life. This includes, generally, shares in Canadian corporations, investments in mutual funds, and bonds, debentures or other debt issued by individuals or corporations resident in Canada (except a corporation related to you). Certain taxpayers, such as traders and dealers, are not allowed to make this election.

The downside of making the election is that you will never be able to claim losses on Canadian securities as business losses in the future. Since this is generally hard to do in respect of shares anyway, this may not be a problem for you. You should consider your entire financial position and obtain professional advice to determine the likely effects of the election.