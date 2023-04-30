If your strategy is buy and hold, you will undoubtedly do worse in comparison to 1x over the long run with a 3x etf, because normally 3x leverage is too much leverage. BUT, if your plan is to adjust leverage so as to achieve your target volatility, now you have a strategy that traditionally beats straight spy buy and hold. So let's say you decide you want to allocate 3000 towards spy. Let's say that you decide you want this part of your portfolio to contribute 10% overall volatility. Unlike returns, if you look at say a 3 month or 6 month period, you will see that the volatility of the past does a pretty good job of predicting the volatility of the future.

So strategy A is buy 3000 worth of spy and hold. Not bad. In strategy B, you would adjust your exposure to reflect the volatility. So if I see that the volatility is right at 10%, I will be 1000 upro and 2000 cash. When volatility increases I will reduce my exposure, so that I will actually have reduced my risk in comparison with the buy and hold. So if vol went to 15% I further reduce my exposure to keep the volatility where I want it, which would be 1000 * (10/15) or about 666 dollars. Most of the time, I will be in more than 1000 but usually less than 2000 and almost never will i be in the full 3000.

It's basically a poor man's leverage play. Not as efficient as other instruments, but, if you are not allowed leverage and can't afford futures, it is a good way to go. The talk about overnight rebalancing assumes that the rebalancing would always go against the 3x ETF. It seems to me that that can go both ways where sometimes the rebalance works out in your favor. You definitely should NOT buy and hold a 3x ETF, but if you implement this "risk parity" strategy, you should do quite well. Back test over the past 20 years yields a sharpe ratio 2-3 times better than buy and hold of SPY. If you implemented my strategy with the Nikei, you would have lost less than straight 1x Nikei. You have to consider not returns but risk adjusted returns. So the important thing is to adjust for that risk!