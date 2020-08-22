Major stock exchanges and major brokerage firms require that you buy whole shares. Some brokers are willing to buy whole shares of stock and divide them up for investors seeking fractional share positions.

Window Trading is where orders for the same stock are rounded up and purchases/sales are executed at specific times during the trading day. The broker holds the total shares in street name but the the fractional shares are distributed across accounts in house as book entry.

Window Trading is also common with DRIP web sites that purchase whole shares X times a month for investors opening a DRIP.

Another method is where the broker executes the the full share portion of the order on an agency basis and for the fractional share portion, they sell to you from their own account at NBBO.

There are some drawbacks to fractional shares but overall, they're minor (non transferable, not receiving a fraction of a dividend, higher commission in relation to the principal...)