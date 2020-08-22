I've been trying to find out some more information about fractional shares, and how they work. I understand conceptually, you own x% of a share rather than x "full" shares, but I'm curious about how such a system is implemented.
As I understand it, in a "traditional" purchase of shares, the role of a broker is to act as an executor on your behalf, and does not hold any assets themselves. In the case of a fractional share, is this then not the case? For example, the broker holds the complete shares, and then just ensures that they keep an internal record of each partial owner in their system? So there would be no external record of partial ownership?
Thanks!